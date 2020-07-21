North American Meat Institute Members to Donate 325,000 Hot Dogs to Feeding America Food Banks for National Hot Dog Day, July 22, 2020

North American Meat Institute Meat & Poultry July 21, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – In recognition of National Hot Dog Day on July 22, 2020, members of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI or the Meat Institute) are working with Feeding America to donate more than 325,000 hot dogs to food banks across the nation for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, National Hot Dog Day activities celebrate the cultural, social and nutritional value of America’s summer favorite, the hot dog. For more than 40 years, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) has celebrated National Hot Dog Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, serving up hot dogs to lawmakers and their staff in one of the most anticipated events of the year.

This year the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 has changed this annual celebration into an opportunity for the meat and poultry industry to help millions of Americans turning to food banks, many for the first time, to feed their families.

The Meat Institute would like to recognize the following members and partners for their generosity, supporting 25 food banks and many more community partners around the country:

NAMI Member CompanyFeeding America Food Bank
Boar’s HeadMid Ohio Food Bank, Grove City, Ohio
Clemens Food Group/HatfieldSecond Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley & NEPA in Allentown, Penn.
Certified Angus BeefFeeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Comstock Park, Mich. and Greater Cleveland Foodbank, Cleveland, Ohio
Dietz and WatsonPhilabundance, Philadelphia, Penn., Capital Area Food Bank, Washington D.C., Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and The Greater Boston Food Bank, Boston, Mass.
Ebels General Store/Little Town JerkyFeeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Cadillac, Mich.
Flocchini Family ProvisionsFood Bank of Northern Nevada, McCarron, Nev.
Kent Quality FoodsFeeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Cadillac, Mich.
Lower FoodsUtah Food Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah
Nueske’sChicago Area Food Bank, Chicago, Ill.
Old World ProvisionsRegional Food Bank of Northeast NY, Albany, NY
Omaha SteaksFood Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, Neb.
Original Hot Dog FactoryAtlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta, GA
Sigma Foods Inc.Houston Food Bank, Houston, Tex. , San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio, Tex.
Smithfield FoodsCity Harvest, New York, NY
Sysco ClevelandGreater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland, Ohio
Tyson Foods (Ball Park Brand)Feeding Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.
Uncle Charley’s Sausage Co.Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pittsburgh, Penn.
Usingers in partnership with Shake ShackFeeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.
ZweiglesFoodlink, Inc. Rochester, NY

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry.  The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

