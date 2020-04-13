One of the Largest Pork Processing Facilities in the US is Closing Until Further Notice

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business Meat & Poultry April 13, 2020

New York – One of the country’s largest pork processing facilities is closing until further notice as employees fall ill with Covid-19. The closure puts the country’s meat supply at risk, said the CEO of Smithfield, which operates the plant.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” the meat processor’s chief executive, Kenneth Sullivan, said in a statement Sunday.

“It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” he said. “These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN Business

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Smithfield Helps Families Reimagine Mealtime With “Shake It Up” Contest

January 23, 2019 Smithfield Foods

Smithfield® is encouraging at-home cooks across the nation to reimagine mealtime and get creative in the kitchen with the Smithfield Fresh Pork “Shake It Up” contest. From now through April 26, 2019, cooking enthusiasts can visit Smithfield.com/ShakeItUp to share a photo of their original dish and provide a brief description of how they shake up their go-to recipes by using Smithfield Fresh Pork instead of beef or chicken.