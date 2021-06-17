OZO Expands Plant-Based Proteins to International Retail Starting in Canada

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up based in Colorado, announced today a supply agreement with UNFI Canada, a subsidiary of UNFI, the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in North America. As part of its efforts to provide accessible, affordable plant-based protein options for people everywhere, Planterra Foods’ line of OZO™ products, including plant-based burgers, ground and Mexican Seasoned ground, will be available in more than 200 retail locations across Canada beginning in June.

Through this relationship with UNFI, OZO™ will bring unique products to Canada that consumers can enjoy knowing they are good for their family and the planet, utilizing premium, clean ingredients and an innovative fermentation process that makes plant-based protein easily digestible for the body. All of the OZO™ products are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80% lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market.

“With such a rapid-changing category, Planterra Foods is engaging like-minded partners to operate with speed and flexibility. This relationship with UNFI Canada is an exciting step in Planterra Food’s retail expansion efforts, driving our growing presence in retail and feeding our mission to bring plant-based proteins mainstream by increasing access and encouraging a flexitarian lifestyle” said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. “UNFI’s focus on the consumer, passion for people and the planet, and value of empowering its partners to win as a team made this the perfect fit to help drive Planterra Food’s international expansion.”

“We’re thrilled to debut OZO™ products in Canada this month,” said Stacey Kravitz, President, UNFI Canada. “With more people introducing plant-based into their everyday diets, we’re pleased to be able to offer OZO™ products to our retailers, providing greater choice and delivering new innovative offerings to store shelves.”

In addition to this expansion to Canada, Planterra Foods has also grown its international presence this year in the Food Service channel for both the Baja and Yucatán peninsulas of Mexico while a retail launch is planned for July! OZO™ products are also available in retailers across Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and other Caribbean islands.

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand offering a line of products brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world’s leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit www.OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices – that are beneficial to both you and the planet – to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods is bringing to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.