PA Beef Council Welcomes New Executive Team and Board Members

Bedford – The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) Board welcomed new board members and installed new executive team officers during their annual meeting which was held virtually over the ZOOM platform due to COVID-19 restrictions on December 16, 2020.

Newly elected board members include: Joe Zug, dairy producer from Juniata County; Jodi Gauker, beef producer from Berks County; Beth Hillmar, auction market representative from Mercer County and Robert Supancik, statewide veal representative from Susquehanna County.

In addition to the newly elected board seats, retiring board chair David Kearns Jr. turned over the gavel to Adam Kauf, elected board chair for 2021. Other officer team members include Ned Hower who will serve as Vice Chair, Harrison Hartman, Treasurer and Secretary, Duff George. Dustin Heeter and Marty Yahner will join the executive team for the coming year.

As the incoming President, Adam Kauf said “I’m looking forward to the new year and the opportunity to lead the PBC board, serving Pennsylvania Beef producers across the Commonwealth. The Beef Checkoff is tasked with beef promotion, education and research and I think the PA Beef Council works hard to reach consumers and producers alike.” Kauf went on to state, “I am eager to work with our excellent staff at both the Pennsylvania Beef Council and the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, a sub-contractor to the Beef Checkoff, headed by our newly appointed Executive Director, Nichole Hockenberry, a seasoned member of the Pennsylvania Beef Council. I am hopeful for the day we can all meet in-person again, as I look forward to meeting with folks across the Pennsylvania Beef Industry and how we can best serve our producers.”

The annual meeting also included staff members from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) Libby Stauder and Sarah Metzler. Libby, newly appointed Education and Communications Manager. introduced herself for the first time to the board and welcomed open and candid conversations throughout the year with producers about the work completed on behalf of the Beef Checkoff. Sarah Metzler also spoke to attendees about how to best serve the beef industry on behalf of Pennsylvania by being the best leader and Champion for the Checkoff.

For more information visit www.pabeef.org or the PA Beef Council office at 814-623-2698.