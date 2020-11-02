Planterra Foods Selects Alida to Optimize the Customer Experience

TORONTO–Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM and insights platform, today announced that Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up, has chosen its Alida Sparq digital insights platform to uncover customer insights that unlock real-time feedback to build more innovative products and a better customer experience.

“At Planterra Foods, we are constantly striving to reimagine all the ways we can bring delicious, sustainable foods to the world. In a category where new innovations are hitting the shelves on a near-daily basis, agility and integrity are paramount,” says Meghan Liefeld, Director of Category Management and Insights, Planterra Foods. “Our insights community, The Good Food Forum, is designed as a partnership with consumers, so we know we are making the right decisions to stay relevant. The insights we glean from this quick-turn community is what will ensure we are continuing to provide new, innovative solutions to fit our consumer target’s needs while differentiating us from other brands in the market.”

Alida’s flagship digital insights platform, Alida Sparq, will help Planterra Foods get the richest insights into their customers’ behaviors and attitudes on a regular – and immediate – basis to proactively drive informed actions and build customer trust.

“Planterra Foods has chosen to put their customers first and drive real business actions based on their needs, sentiment and motivations,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “As a company who places much importance on customer-led product innovation, I know our partnership will help them to create long-standing and meaningful relationships with their customers.”

Planterra Foods will also utilize JumpStart, Alida’s streamlined onboarding program which provides a fully remote launch experience for customers. The program focuses on empowering new users to launch their services and insights communities in just 5 days.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That’s why Alida created the world’s first CXM and insights platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.