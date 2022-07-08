Smithfield Foods Settles Pork Price-Fixing Lawsuit for $42M

Associated Press Meat & Poultry July 8, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. — Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices, which will likely only add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices.

Lawyers began notifying companies affected by this latest settlement Tuesday. Previously, Smithfield settled with a different group of pork buyers for $83 million, and JBS agreed to pay the restaurants and caterers $12.75 million in the pork lawsuit. Earlier this year, JBS also said it would pay $52.5 million to settle a similar beef price-fixing lawsuit. Neither Smithfield nor JBS admitted any wrongdoing as part of those settlements, and officials at Smithfield’s headquarters in Virginia declined to comment on the details of the deal.

Additional price-fixing lawsuits have also been filed against chicken producers. Nearly $200 million of settlements have been approved in those chicken cases.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Giving Tuesday Launches Fourth Annual Hams Across America Initiative

National Pork Board﻿ Meat & Poultry December 5, 2019

When it comes to giving back to their communities, pig farmers across the U.S. like to adopt the “go big or go home attitude”, and this Giving Tuesday is no different. Today, U.S. pig farmers, the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), Smithfield Foods, Inc., Prairie Fresh Pork, JBS USA Pork and state pork associations kicked off the fourth annual Hams Across America campaign.

Retail & FoodService

Smithfield Culinary Donates $ 25,000 to the Ferdinand Metz ACF Relief Fund to Support Foodservice Industry Professionals Impacted by COVID-19

Smithfield Foods Retail & FoodService May 18, 2020

Smithfield Culinary, the foodservice unit of Smithfield Foods, the nation’s leading pork processor, has donated $ 25,000 to the Ferdinand Metz American Culinary Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to chefs, culinarians, and foodservice workers across America who are experiencing hardship in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.