Specialists Say Response to Meat Shortage in Grocery Stores Not An Easy Fix

LITTLE ROCK — The fresh meat cases at local grocery stores are almost bare any given day as consumers have stockpiled hamburger meat, roasts and other cuts of beef for the past two weeks.

Tyson Foods and other processors are already running plants at near capacity, but the Springdale-based meat company this week is offering farmers additional money for cattle to slaughter as demand at retail is unprecedented, according to Steve Stouffer, president of Tyson fresh meats.

Cargill said this week it’s paying employees in slaughterhouses in the U.S. and Canada an additional $2 per hour until May 3 with a $500 bonus to those who complete weekly shifts over eight consecutive weeks.

