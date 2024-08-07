Spice Up Your Labor Day with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

Standout Summer Grilling Recipes from Top Home Cooks and Content Creators

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Throughout the summer, Zatarain’s® Smoked Sausage partnered with notable home cooks and content creators across the country to showcase unique spins (Glizzbugers! Cheese Stuffed Sausage!) on mouthwatering recipes perfect for summer grilling. These recipes feature their Andouille, Cajun Style and Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavors. As we close out summer and head into Labor Day, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is pleased to share a roundup of these recipes for you to enjoy at home.

Kyle Istook (@kyleistook) – Cheese-stuffed Smoked Sausage

Gooey cheese pulls paired with savory Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage dogs.

Jordan Hanger (@ninjacue) – Cajun-style Chili Dogs

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausages wrapped in bacon and topped with Zatarain’s Red Beans & Rice.

Noah Klein/Kyle Istook (@fooddudescook) – Glizzburger

These creators fit a burger inside crispy Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage!

Nick Nesgoda (@burnt_pellet_bbq) – Elote Smoked Sausage Skewers

Skewers topped with Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, red peppers, onions and chipotle crema.

Wasil Daoud (@wasildaoudd) – Smoked Sausage Corn Dogs

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage flavors battered and fried to a delicious, golden crip.

Emmanuel Duverneau (@emmanuel.duverneau) – Big Mac Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Topped with a Big Mac-inspired special sauce, this smoked sausage burger is a must-try at home.

Boyd Brown III (@boydbrown3) Creole-style Queso Fundido

A Creole-style queso featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Andouille, perfect for gatherings.

For more information and delicious recipes, please visit www.Zatarains.com. Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is available for purchase nationally at Kroger and Walmart, as well as many other retailers nationwide.

ABOUT ZATARAIN’S® SMOKED SAUSAGE:

Zatarain’s® Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Visit www.Zatarains.com for more easy recipes. Stock up on Zatarain’s Andouille, Cajun Style and Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavors at Kroger, Walmart and many other retailers across the country.