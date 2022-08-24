Steak Prices Decline on Waning Demand

The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets.

Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in July and was down 1% from June, while the price of more budget-friendly ground beef continued to soar — up 9.7% from a year ago.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price of ribeye and beef loin fell nearly 10% compared to the year before in the four weeks leading up to Aug. 7, and brisket dropped a whopping 18%.

