Supporting Families at Home With Beef

Bedford – The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) along with the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI) developed a landing page for families who are now at home with their kids and are spending more time in the kitchen. The PBC webpage features a variety of resources for all ages as a way beef helps families to find a solution as they navigate these challenging times. Resources include anything from simple dinner recipes to kid-friendly activities.

Your checkoff staff understands the challenges many are facing with keeping their children engaged during this time at home. We have recently launched a Beef Coloring Contest, simply visit our website and download the coloring/activity sheet of your choice, let your artist(s) work their magic and then upload a picture of the finished product on our form and your family will receive some happy mail that is sure to brighten both you and your child’s smile.

Additionally, the beef checkoff has snack time covered with a hands-on Beef Jerky Activity. It is simple, you will need beef jerky (which we can provide – learn more, here) and then lay out a few pantry staples, like dried fruit, seeds and nuts and within minutes everyone can create their own protein filled snack. Find beef jerky trail mix recipe bar inspiration, here.

A collection of virtual field trips to Pennsylvania Beef and Veal Farms are available that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home! These one-of-a-kind learning experiences were created for middle and high school students. The virtual beef and veal farms will transport you to fields, visit barns and view animals, guided by a Pennsylvania beef farmer and industry experts. Find the trips, here.

Aside from those mentioned above, an array of at-home youth resources can be found by visiting the PBC’s Supporting Families at Home webpage. If you have any questions and/or are looking for more resources during this time, we are here to help! Please reach out to Nichole Hockenberry, PA Beef Council’s Director of Marketing and Communications, nhockenberry@pabeef.org or 814-623-2839. Also follow along the PA Beef Council and Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative Facebook pages to learn more about real time campaign efforts.

Media Contact: Nichole Hockenberry, nhockenberry@pabeef.org, 814-623-2839

