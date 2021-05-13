Texas Lawmakers OK Bill Barring Plant-Based Products From Using ‘Meat’ or ‘Beef’ on Packaging

Texas lawmakers have a major beef with plant-based protein products.

On Monday, the Texas House voted to approve a bill intending to prohibit the makers of plant-based meat alternatives from using the words “meat,” “beef,” “chicken” or “pork” on product packaging. These stipulations would apply to the manufacturers of insect-based alternatives or cell-cultured alternatives as well.

The bill, introduced by Texas state Rep. Brad Buckley, a Republican, argues that protein alternatives labeled with such terminology may be “misleading” or “deceptive” to consumers.

