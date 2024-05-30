Teys USA Announces New President

Raven Kropf Named President as Veteran Business Leader Brent Wolke Retires

CHICAGO, IL — Teys USA, a subsidiary of the global food enterprise Teys known for supplying high-quality Australian beef, announces the retirement of Brent Wolke, President of Teys USA, effective June 1, 2024. Stepping into this role is Raven Kropf, whose role as President was made effective on March 1, 2024.

Brent, a seasoned business leader with over 37 years of experience in the beef industry, served as President of Teys USA for the last seven years. He played a pivotal role in guiding the company’s growth and success.

Commenting on his retirement, Brent said, “I’m proud to have been a part of the Teys USA journey and entrust the business to a highly engaged and experienced team, confident that the organization will continue its growth trajectory well into the future.”

Assuming the role of Teys USA President, Raven brings over 23 years of experience in the protein industry. She spent 20 years at Cargill before joining Teys, a Cargill Joint Venture, in 2021 as Senior Vice President Business Development Value Add. Prior to Teys, Raven held roles in procurement, commercial management, category management, and sales while at Cargill. Raven’s industry knowledge, strategic insight, and leadership capabilities position her perfectly to steer Teys USA into its next phase of growth in the US.

“I am honored to be the new President at Teys USA,” said Raven. “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that has been created and leading our talented team to drive growth and deliver value to our customers.”

Over the last few months, Raven has been working closely with Brent during this transition period to ensure seamless continuity in operations.

About Teys USA

Teys USA is a customer-centric protein solutions business, leveraging over 75 years of Australian beef industry experience. Through our integrated supply chain, we consistently deliver high-quality grass and grain-fed beef across North and South America. Committed to sustainability and long-term partnerships, we work with trusted suppliers worldwide. As part of a global food business founded in 1946, Teys prioritizes family values and product excellence, enriching lives through nourishing communities.