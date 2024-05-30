Valeo Foods Group Acquires Leading Italian Bakery Company Dal Colle

LONDON & MILAN — Valeo Foods Group (“Valeo Foods” or “The Group”), one of Europe’s leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has completed the process to acquire assets of a renowned Italian producer of high-quality bakery products, Dal Colle.

With a history and heritage dating back 120 years, Dal Colle produces a range of bakery products, sweet treats and snacks for every occasion including Pandori, Panettoni and Croissants. Its range of over 180 products is currently sold in over 35 countries around the world.

Dal Colle provides a highly complementary addition to Valeo’s expanding Italian platform and operations, built on its initial acquisition of Balconi in 2015 and the subsequent acquisitions of Val D’Enza in 2017 and IDP Pattini in 2023.

Ronald Kers, CEO of Valeo Foods Group, said: “Dal Colle is a fantastic addition to the Valeo Foods portfolio which already boasts many of Europe’s finest and most established brands, with deep heritage and connections with consumers. On a commercial level it diversifies and strengthens our product offering and completes our range of quality confectionary and sweet treats in this market, ranging from iconic sponge cakes to wafers and biscuits. It also adds considerable new manufacturing and logistical capabilities to our Italian platform, which will support our growth ambitions in Italy and across Europe. This is very consistent with our vision to position Valeo Foods as the undisputed European sweet treats champion.”

Alberto Alfieri, CEO of Valeo Foods Italy & President of Balconi Spa, said: “We have long admired Dal Colle who share our passion for delivering high-quality products to consumers and their heritage range and operational footprint are highly complementary to Valeo Foods Italy and the Balconi business. We very much look forward to welcoming close to 90 new colleagues to our team and work with them to accelerate the growth of our enlarged Italian business.”

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe’s fastest growing food groups and one of Europe’s leading producers and purveyors of quality sweets, treats and snacks.

With revenues in excess of €1.5 billion, the Valeo Foods portfolio includes over 80 brands enjoyed by customers in over 106 countries around the world including Balconi, Carstens, Jacobs, Barrat, Fox’s Mints, Taveners, Poppets, Rowse Honey and Maple Crest. The Group employs over 4,500 people across 30 manufacturing facilities and offices in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by leading global investment firm Bain Capital.