Crucial Floral Research, Interactive Events Headline The Floral Conference-Miami

Washington, D.C. – Next month, The Floral Conference – Miami, June 18, from the International Fresh Produce Association, provides a fully immersive experience for the floral supply chain to explore six critical industry shifts. Through an interactive schedule of events, attendees will connect with each other and with pivotal research on the shifts in consumer behavior and floral sales.

IFPA partnered with Kantar to develop the conference program, including a hands-on, two-part workshop where participants will learn to leverage research to drive change and prosperity.

“From discovering new channels and partnerships and connecting with untapped consumer groups, to leveraging digital tools, increasing sustainability, building a career in floral and more, The Floral Conference-Miami features research that will benefit everyone throughout the floral supply chain,” said IFPA Floral Director Deb Zoellick. “Additionally, we are hosting a good mix of networking opportunities for attendees to make strategic connections to foster a vibrant future for their businesses.”

Participants will explore these six growth areas influencing consumer shifts in floral:

Blossoming Everywhere : Tap new channels and partnerships to make sure flowers are always within reach of the shopper.

: Tap new channels and partnerships to make sure flowers are always within reach of the shopper. Flower Power : Use flowers as a natural way to combat anxiety and boost mood, helping people feel and perform their best.

: Use flowers as a natural way to combat anxiety and boost mood, helping people feel and perform their best. Experience Ambassadors : Reimagine the role of the employee and create a long-term career path that rewards ambition and artistry.

: Reimagine the role of the employee and create a long-term career path that rewards ambition and artistry. Augmented Arrangements : Leverage digital tools to equip consumers with greater knowledge and insight.



: Leverage digital tools to equip consumers with greater knowledge and insight. Flowers for All : Reach out to untapped consumer groups and bring the beauty of flowers to a more diverse set of consumers.



: Reach out to untapped consumer groups and bring the beauty of flowers to a more diverse set of consumers. Sustainable Stems: Provide compelling evidence of industry-wide commitment to sustainability through storytelling and clear-impact labeling.

In addition to the dynamic workshop, The Floral Conference-Miami convenes attendees throughout the floral industry for Pre-Conference Networking, Welcome & State of the Industry, Networking Lunch, and Closing Reception where attendees will discuss the day’s novel takeaways they can implement immediately.

Registration for this limited-attendance conference is available on IFPA’s website.