The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation Announces The 2024 Board of Trustees

ST MARYS, GA – The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce its 2024 Board of Trustees. Frederick C. Dawkins, Esq., of Frederick C. Dawkins, P.C., is taking over as Chair, succeeding Chan Windham, Vice President of Sales at the House of Raeford Farms. Russ Whitman, Senior Vice President at Urner Barry Publications will serve as Vice Chair, and Mariss Hans, General Manager at Foodlinx will take on the role of Treasurer. Chan Windham will continue to serve as Immediate Past Chair and NPFDA Board Liaison. All positions were elected for a one-year term.

The objective of the Foundation is to provide scholarships to a select group of deserving students to support their college education. These scholarships are awarded and distributed through a thorough application and selection process.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing both the Scholarship Selection and the Silent Auction Committees. These committees play pivotal roles in the candidate selection process and the procurement of scholarship funds.

The Silent Auction Committee raises funds for the scholarship foundation through the NPFDA Foundation’s Annual Silent Auction and generous donations from supporters. In 2023, the auction raised over $30,000, fully funding all six scholarships. The upcoming silent auction has been scheduled for January 31, 2024, during the awards reception taking place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Interested in participating as a donor learn more here: https://bit.ly/3T2H1XS

About the NPFDA Scholarship Foundation:

Since 1979, the NPFDA Foundation has granted scholarships to deserving students annually, providing support for their college education. Selected students are employees of NPFDA member companies or the child/dependent of an employee of an NPFDA member company.

Support from our industry is critical to the continued existence of the foundation. Scholarships are funded through private cash donations and contributions to the NPFDA Foundation’s annual silent auction, held each January during the NPFDA Annual Convention in Atlanta .

We encourage our members and industry professionals to consider participating in this valuable initiative. The foundation and its activities are approved by the IRS, and donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made throughout the year at www.npfda.org or by mail to NPFDA Scholarship Foundation, 2014 Osborne Rd, Saint Marys, GA 31558.