Price Chopper/Market 32 Wins Top Marketer Award From National Association

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 has been named the Top Marketer by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) for its March Frozen Food Month promotion. Presented at the NFRA convention in San Diego, Price Chopper/Market 32 was selected from six Golden Penguin Award winners, comprised of regional and national grocery chains, as the Top Marketer in the Retailer category.

During Frozen Food Month, Price Chopper/Market 32 created a multi-faceted marketing and merchandising campaign focused on frozen foods called Frozen Food Frenzy. The omnichannel effort promoted both the trial of new frozen products and freezer loading of favorite items with communications in-store, in print, and online with both their ecommerce and digital loyalty platforms.

The consumer response was dramatic, with frozen sales increases outpacing overall store sales by 250 basis points and digital engagement increasing substantially with site traffic up three-fold and open rates on topical emails exceeding 50%. Frozen food products suppliers also participated in the promotion and saw a cumulative sales increase of 15% on featured products.

“This was a true 360-degree marketing effort made possible through the close collaboration of multiple departments at Price Chopper/Market 32. From marketing to merchandising to operations, supply chain and IT, I’m proud of the work our teammates did to bring this campaign to life for our customers. And the customers really loved it!,” said Sean Weiss, vice president of marketing, Price Chopper/Market 32.

Price Chopper/Market 32 managed the campaign in conjunction with two long-standing marketing partners, tcc Global and SparkShoppe. tcc Global, which manages the loyalty platform for Price Chopper/Market 32, created the Daily SurPrize digital game with the Frozen Food Frenzy theme. Customers who registered online or via its mobile app could play once per day by wiping away digital “condensation” from a virtual freezer window. This mobile-optimized game then revealed an array of prizes that included exclusive digital coupons for discounts off frozen food items, free sweepstakes entries, AdvantEdge Rewards points and other prizes with the top prize of 50,000 AdvantEdge Rewards points ($500 value).

“Congratulations to Price Chopper/Market 32 for winning the prestigious NFRA Top Marketer award over so many other great chains. Price Chopper/Market 32 developed a holistic strategy then designed and executed the plan perfectly. The award was well-deserved,” said Dan Dmochowski, President of North America for tcc Global.

SparkShoppe, a shopper and digital marketing company, managed the shopper marketing sales and overall execution of this event. The company serves as the liaison between Price Chopper/Market 32 and the consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies that participated in the program.

“SparkShoppe is excited with the outcome of this collaborative effort. Shopper marketing is all about creating value for the shoppers with the goal of delivering top line sales and profits for our retail and CPG partners. It’s a win-win for all,” said Heidi Reale, CEO/Founder of SparkShoppe, LTD.

About Price Chopper/Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont,

Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.

About SparkShoppe

SparkShoppe is a ‘women owned’ shopper and digital marketing company with extensive experience in the food and beverage grocery retail industries. SparkShoppe supports retailers and brands through the creation and execution of shopper and digital marketing events that engage target shoppers. For additional information, please visit www.sparkshoppe.com

About tcc Global

tcc Global is an international marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.