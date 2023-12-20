Getir Completes the Acquisition of Leading US Online Grocer FreshDirect

Getir Retail & FoodService December 20, 2023

NEW YORK -Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, acquired FreshDirect, a US-based online grocery company, from Ahold Delhaize, one of the largest food retail groups in the US. This acquisition will create significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect. Getir’s technological power will improve FreshDirect’s technological infrastructure, and FreshDirect customers will receive their orders much faster with Getir’s agile approach. With FreshDirect’s wide product portfolio of the freshest, highest quality food products and broad customer base, Getir will accelerate the growth of its fast delivery business in the US.

FreshDirect has been at the forefront of online grocery shopping for over 20 years. In line with its name, FreshDirect works with the best agricultural and food producers to bring fresh products directly to its customers. FreshDirect’s business model is based on the scheduled delivery of orders to homes or offices at certain times of the day. With a fleet of 400 trucks and a 640,000-square-foot production and distribution center in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area.

About Getir: Getir, founded in 2015, is the world’s first ultrafast grocery delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.

About FreshDirect: FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

FreshDirect CEO Says Customers Will Only See Benefits After Dutch Grocer Buys Majority Stake

Amelia Lucas, CNBC Retail & FoodService November 24, 2020

The Dutch company already has a foothold in U.S. grocery e-commerce through Peapod, which was the first company in the country dedicated to online grocery delivery. But FreshDirect’s specialty is fresh food, which represents about 60% of its total sales, and it has a higher market share than Peapod in the New York tri-state area.

Meat & Poultry

Cooks Venture Announces Retail Launch with FreshDirect

FreshDirect Meat & Poultry April 24, 2019

Cooks Venture announces that their pasture-raised, slow-growth, heirloom chickens will be available to consumers for the first time through FreshDirect starting Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Founded by Matthew Wadiak, Blue Apron’s co-founder and former COO, Cooks Venture is a next generation food company committed to regenerative agriculture and a truly transparent supply chain for the future.

Retail & FoodService

FreshDirect Selects RELEX Solutions to Provide Forecasting and Replenishment Optimization for Ecommerce Grocery

FreshDirect Retail & FoodService October 14, 2022

FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize their forecasting and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will service FreshDirect’s distribution centers, providing flexibility and configurability to meet the unique supply chain needs required to deliver the freshest products possible.