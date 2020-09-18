There’s More Fun to be Had This Summer! Captain Morgan Enters the Meat Category With Partnership With Les Trois Petits Cochons

NEW YORK CITY – There’s more fun to be had this summer with The Captain! Captain Morgan, a Diageo brand, is launching a line of delectable sausages infused with the flavor of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum by partnering with 3 Little Pigs LLC, a subsidiary of Village Gourmet. Beanstalk, Diageo’s global brand extension licensing agency, secured the partnership.

Founded in 1975, 3 Little Pigs is well-known for producing classic charcuterie and sausages by hand in small batches using time-honored French recipes. Newly branching out into fresh sausage production with the acquisition of sister company, Longhini Sausage, 3 Little Pigs will produce the products at Longhini’s facility in New Haven, CT.

3 Little Pigs has combined its classic technique and choice ingredients with the taste and flavor of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum to introduce deliciously unique sausage products for prime #grillingseason.

With grilling the ultimate summer activity, Captain Morgan sausages are a delicious indulgence, adding delectably distinctive spice to grilling line ups. The sausages offer a vibrant Caribbean twist with a hint of the signature Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum flavor to liven up traditional grilled offerings. Scintillating sausage flavors include spicy Pork and Chicken Caribbean Jerk, made with the Captain’s blend of secret Caribbean-inspired spices, and a slightly sweet Citrus Mojo, made with a zesty Cuban-inspired blend of orange, lime, and garlic flavors.

“The goal of our licensing program for Captain Morgan is to create infectiously fun and memorable experiences. This partnership with 3 Little Pigs allows us to recruit new members of the Captain’s crew and to bring consumers more fun with The Captain beyond spirits,” said Declan Hassett, Senior Licensing Manager at Diageo. “We’re excited to have Captain Morgan enter the meat aisle and to bring consumers a delicious new way to grill at home.”

The Captain Morgan sausage line will first launch in chicken and pork links format, available in one-pound trays with six links each. Additional formats and flavors such as patties, precooked, and snack formats are set to launch in late 2020/early 2021. These premium-quality sausages are now available at grocers across North America at a price point of $4.99 – $5.49.

About 3 Little Pigs, LLC

One of the most awarded specialty food companies in North America, 3 Little Pigs LLC began in 1975 as a small charcuterie in Greenwich Village, New York City. After glowing reviews from leading critics such as James Beard, Mimi Sheraton, and Craig Claiborne the company quickly became iconic to gourmands and amateur chefs alike. Today it leads the pâté and charcuterie industry, offering a complete line of artisanal pâtés, mousses, terrines, sausages, saucissons, smoked meats and other French specialty foods. Les Trois Petits Cochons is committed to continuing the tradition of crafting delicious, authentic and high-quality pâté and charcuterie by combining time-honored recipes, choice ingredients, small hand-made batches, innovative cooking methods and strict quality control. For more information, visit www.3pigs.com

About Village Gourmet LLC

Village Gourmet brings together and invests in specialty producers of fine meat and snacking options to help America eat better. With a dedication to quality, Village Gourmet supports its specialty food brands with the resources they need to grow operations and bring their products to consumers across the country. Comprised of three SQF-certified facilities across the USA and a national marketing and sales network, companies within Village Gourmet share the same commitment to using time-honored recipes and high-quality ingredients, from fresh sausage, classic charcuterie, accompaniments, snacks, and more. Visit our individual company sites for more detailed information: www.longhinisausage.com, www.3pigs.com, www.fabriquedelices.com and www.espositosausage.com

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. With the promise that There’s More Fun To Be Had, Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to get the crew together and find the fun in each day. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Long Island Iced Tea, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, and CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Beanstalk

Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world’s most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), icon representation, manufacturer representation, consulting (Blueprint), creative services (STUDIO B), legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami and Cincinnati and affiliates throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com . Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.