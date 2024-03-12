Thomas Foods International, USA Unveils New Thomas Farms Brand Design

SWEDESBORO, N.J. – Thomas Foods International, USA (TFI), a leading importer and processor of premium proteins, recently unveiled an exciting new look for its Thomas Farms brand, a first in the company’s 35-year history.

Thomas Farms is a well-established retail and direct-to-consumer brand, sold in major retailers throughout the U.S. as well as foodservice channels. The brand is well-known for its high-quality products and commitment to sustainable and humane operations.

“We set out to excite consumers while visually communicating what makes Thomas Farms different: our heritage as an Australian family-owned company and the quality of our products,” said Michael Forrest, CEO of Thomas Foods International, USA.

Thomas Farms’ new packaging offers species-specific features and benefits on each package design, such as grass fed and finished, lean/fat ratios, humanely raised, certified USDA Organic, and all natural. The Thomas family’s brand promise, endorsed by Darren Thomas, managing director of Thomas Foods International, is displayed prominently on every package. The new packaging is also more environmentally friendly: All modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) containers have been converted from black to a recyclable clear tray. Additionally, all MAP film and pre-printed back panel labels include an active QR code to a content-rich website containing recipes, how-to videos, nutritional information and more.

“Consumers today are shopping for products that align with their values; meanwhile, they are busier than ever,” said Forrest. “It was important for us to prominently display the product attributes that matter most to them, while also providing mealtime inspiration and our brand story so they can rest assured they are buying a brand guided by its principles for animals, people and the planet.”

The brand stands for high-quality and humanely raised products from a family that knows and loves the land and captures the brand’s respect for nature through sustainable and humane operations. According to the 2023 Power of Meat study, 64% of shoppers are specifically looking for “better for” me, the farmer, the planet or the animal products at the meat case. A new take on an established brand, the new Thomas Farms packaging appeals to modern meat consumers.

Visit https://enjoythomasfarms.com/ to see the brand refresh.

About Thomas Foods

Thomas Foods International, USA is a leading importer and processor of a comprehensive portfolio of premium proteins including Australian pasture-raised lamb and grass-fed organic beef, free-range goat, milk-fed Dutch veal and all natural exotic proteins. The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of food safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing practices. With a processing facility in Swedesboro, N.J., Thomas Foods, USA is a fully integrated cold chain operation, delivering and producing safe, fully traceable, high-quality meat products.