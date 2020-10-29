Tyson Foods Workers to Replace Some Federal Inspectors at US Beef Plant

CHICAGO – Tyson Foods TSN.N said on Tuesday it plans in January to have company employees take on duties from more than a dozen federal inspectors at a large Kansas beef plant, after getting a U.S. government waiver.

Tyson said the change would improve food safety and efficiency as part of a process to modernize inspections, although activists worried it could result in less oversight.

The country’s highest-selling meat supplier asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in March 2019 for a waiver from inspection requirements at its plant in Holcomb, Kansas. Other companies have made similar changes at chicken and pork plants.

