Tyson Fresh Meats Names Ozlem Worpel Director of Fresh Meats Marketing

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., has appointed Ozlem Worpel the new director of Fresh Meats Marketing, a promotion from her previous position of senior brand manager.

Worpel will be responsible for leading the organization’s strategic direction across a strong Fresh Meats brand portfolio, developing new product lines and brand identities in a competitive marketplace. She will also provide direction on a comprehensive sales support structure.

Worpel has more than 25 years of marketing and product development experience. She has successfully helped launch three new brands since joining the company in 2016: Open Prairie® Natural* Pork, Chairman’s Reserve® Prime Pork and Chairman’s Reserve® Prime Beef.

“Ozlem brings extensive knowledge and leadership skills to her new role, and we look forward to her continuing to excel within the company,” said Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs for Tyson Fresh Meats.

Worpel earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey.

For more information about Tyson Fresh Meats, visit TysonFreshMeats.com.

