Tyson Foods To Drop ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ Label on Some Chicken Products

Tyson Foods (TSN.N) is reintroducing certain antibiotics to its chicken supply chain and will drop its “no antibiotics ever” tagline from Tyson-branded chicken products, a Tyson spokesperson said on Sunday.

This will involve drugs that the company said are not important to human health.

The antibiotics that Tyson plans to add to some of its chickens’ diets are known as ionophores, a Wall Street Journal report said on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. This will affect all fresh, frozen and ready-made products under its brand.

