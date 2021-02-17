Tyson Foods Finds Potential Buyer For Shuttered Columbia Pork Plant

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods may have a buyer for its recently closed Columbia pork plant.

Tyson is asking Richland County Council to transfer its existing tax incentive agreement to another company, known only as “Project Charlie.” The unnamed Delaware-based company is expected to buy Tyson’s land and building and will invest another $54.2 million in the plant, according to the proposed agreement.

“We are working on future plans for our Columbia, SC, facility and intend to make an announcement if and when those plans are finalized,” Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said.

