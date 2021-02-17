Tyson Foods Finds Potential Buyer For Shuttered Columbia Pork Plant

Jessica Holdman, Post and Courier Meat & Poultry February 17, 2021

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods may have a buyer for its recently closed Columbia pork plant.

Tyson is asking Richland County Council to transfer its existing tax incentive agreement to another company, known only as “Project Charlie.” The unnamed Delaware-based company is expected to buy Tyson’s land and building and will invest another $54.2 million in the plant, according to the proposed agreement.

“We are working on future plans for our Columbia, SC, facility and intend to make an announcement if and when those plans are finalized,” Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Post and Courier

~

Related Articles

Deli

New Tyson Brand Fresh Meal Shortcuts Offer Delicious Comfort Food Classics Without the Effort

Tyson Brand Deli, Meat & Poultry January 15, 2021

“What’s for dinner?” has taken on an entirely new meaning over the last year with more people cooking at home. New flavors of Tyson® Instant Pot® Kits, Tyson® Instant Pot® Seasoned Proteins and Tyson® Oven Ready Family Size Kits are just what families need to ease the burden and cooking fatigue—protein-packed, mouthwatering meals offering that made from scratch taste without the effort.