USDA Announces Appointments to the American Lamb Board

USDA Meat & Poultry September 27, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of four members to each serve three-year terms on the American Lamb Board. The terms begin January 2022 and end January 2025.

Newly appointed members are:

  • Jimmy N. Parker, Vinemont, Ala. – Producer (101 – 500 head)
  • Stephen J. Schreier, Tracy, Minn. – Feeder (Greater than 5,000 head)
  • David A. Fisher, Sonora, Texas – Producer (Greater than 500 head)
  • Andrew R. Allman, Gill, Colo. – First Handler

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Lamb Board webpage and on the board’s website, lambresourcecenter.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

Related Articles

Seafood

North American Local Catch Network Awarded $500,000 USDA Grant to Catalyze “Boat-to-Fork” Seafood Marketing in the United States

Local Catch Network Seafood February 1, 2021

The Local Catch Network, based in the School of Marine Sciences at the University of Maine, has received a half-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) to support better integration of seafood into local and regional food systems and fund the creation of ‘Scale Your Local Catch,’ the first nationwide training and technical assistance program to catalyze sustainable direct-to-consumer seafood operations.