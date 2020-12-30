USDA, HHS Release New Dietary Guidelines for Americans

National Pork Board Meat & Poultry December 30, 2020

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) was released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 

Updated every five years, this report serves as the foundation for federal nutrition policy and shapes the recommendations found on USDA’s MyPlate. The DGA also provides the public with tools they need to make informed decisions regarding food for their families. This edition marks the first time the guidelines provide recommendations by life stage, from birth through adulthood.  

The guidelines reaffirm the role of lean pork in a healthy diet and are consistent with the recommendation to include a variety of nutrient-dense proteins. Overall, they advise people to “follow a healthy dietary pattern” that consists primarily of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meat and poultry, and low-fat dairy or fortified soy alternatives. They also advise limiting added sugars, saturated fats, sodium and alcoholic drinks and staying within recommended calorie limits.  

While fresh pork is respected by the scientific community as a nutritious source of lean protein, it continues to lag behind other proteins when it comes to consumer perceptions of being “good for me and my family” according to the ongoing Checkoff-funded At Home Meat Tracker. 

In response, the National Pork Board is updating its approach to Human Nutrition Research and building a strategic pathway for pork nutrition that capitalizes on the latest research and opportunities that will ultimately help evolve perceptions for pork in a healthy diet and overall nutritional well-being. As we build a new health narrative, this will be an important message that we bring to life through Real Pork

In 2021, be on the lookout for: 

  • A new look and new messages to help consumers make the connection to pork being “good for me and my family.” 
  • A more holistic wellness approach including a public wellness challenge in January demonstrating how pork fits into healthy lifestyles.
  • The Checkoff’s continued involvement in human nutrition and behavioral science research to support pork’s presence in health and wellness dialogue globally. 
     

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Operation Main Street Shares Facts About Pig Farming With 10,000 Groups

October 25, 2019 National Pork Board

After debuting nearly 15 years ago, the Pork Checkoff’s Operation Main Street (OMS) program has reached a major milestone – sharing facts about pigs and pork to 10,000 audiences. Wesley Lyons, a veterinarian from Sycamore, Illinois, made the historic presentation to nurses at the Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses Fall Forum in Rockford, Illinois.

Produce

USDA Establishes Handler Registration Requirement for Florida Citrus

September 11, 2020 USDA AMS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a final rule requiring citrus handlers in Florida to register with the Citrus Administrative Committee in order to ship regulated citrus outside the production area beginning in the 2019 – 2020 fiscal year. The final rule applies to the federal marketing order for oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and pummelos grown in Florida.