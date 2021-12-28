USDA Issues Final Rule on the Lamb Promotion, Research, and Information Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) published a final rule that amends the Lamb Promotion, Research, and Information Order included in the Commodity Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 1996. The Lamb Promotion, Research, and Information Order governs the American Lamb Board.

The final rule published in the on Federal Register on Dec. 22, 2021, requires market agencies to collect and remit assessments to the American Lamb Board when lamb sales occur at market agencies. The final rule will not increase assessment rates.

Enforcement of the final rule will begin on March 22, 2022. The final rule is available for review at www.Regulations.gov. For more information contact Jason Julian, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, at jason.julian@usda.gov or (202) 731-2149.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.