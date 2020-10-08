USDA Proposes to Amend the Lamb Promotion, Research and Information Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) issued a proposed rule to amend the Lamb Promotion, Research and Information Order under the Commodity Promotion, Research and Information Act of 1996.

The proposed rule would amend the order’s assessment collection and remittance process for lambs sold at auction markets. Additionally, AMS proposes to update the order’s regulations to remove incorrect references to obsolete assessment rates. The proposed rule will not increase assessment rates.

The proposed rule was published in the Federal Register on October 5, 2020. The public can provide comments on the proposed rule until December 4, 2020, at www.Regulations.gov.

For more information contact Jason Julian, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, at (202) 731-2149 or [email protected].

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.