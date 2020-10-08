Second Pilgrim’s Pride ex-CEO Embroiled in Federal Price-fixing Investigation

Greg Avery, Denver Business Journal Meat & Poultry October 8, 2020

Federal prosecutors indicted a second ex-CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride and five others from the poultry industry with criminal charges alleging they conspired to fix prices for wholesale chicken over several years.

The Wednesday indictments add six suspects to an ongoing federal investigation that in June resulted in a conspiracy charge against Jayson Penn, then CEO of Greeley-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride and who left the company last month.

The indictments made public Wednesday included a conspiracy charge for Bill Lovette, Penn’s former boss and president and CEO at Pilgrim’s Pride for eight years before he retired in March.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Denver Business Journal

Related Articles

Dairy

USDA Releases Roadmap to Address Salmonella

September 21, 2020 USDA FSIS

The Roadmap to Reducing Salmonella: Driving Change through Science-Based Policy outlines programs and policies that are science-based, data-driven, and promote innovation to reduce Salmonella in meat, poultry, and egg products.