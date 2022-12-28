USPOULTRY Foundation Allocates $306,366 in Student Recruiting Grants

The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to six U.S. universities with Poultry Science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The Foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:

University Grant Amount Grant Made Possible in Part by: Auburn University $33,230 Ingram Farms Mississippi State University $30,336 Sanderson Farms North Carolina State University $30,491 Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation Texas A&M $49,457 Tyson Foods University of Arkansas $31,163 Monty and Margot Henderson Student Recruiting Fund University of Georgia $25,323 Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund

The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:

