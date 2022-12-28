USPOULTRY Foundation Allocates $306,366 in Student Recruiting Grants

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association Meat & Poultry December 28, 2022

The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to six U.S. universities with Poultry Science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The Foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:

UniversityGrant AmountGrant Made Possible in Part by:
Auburn University$33,230Ingram Farms
Mississippi State University$30,336Sanderson Farms
North Carolina State University$30,491Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation
Texas A&M$49,457Tyson Foods
University of Arkansas$31,163Monty and Margot Henderson Student Recruiting Fund
University of Georgia$25,323Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund

The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

USPOULTRY Announces the Release of a First-Ever Report of Antimicrobial Use across U.S. Broiler Chickens and Turkeys

USPOULTRY Meat & Poultry August 7, 2019

The new report shows dramatic reductions of turkey and broiler chicken antimicrobial use over a five-year timeframe. As part of its commitment to the transparency and sustainability of a safe food supply, the poultry industry aims to strike a balance between keeping poultry flocks healthy and the responsible use of antimicrobials, especially those medically important to human health.

Meat & Poultry

Sanderson Farms Family Farmers Awarded for Sustainability

Sanderson Farms Meat & Poultry February 28, 2022

Three Sanderson Farms family farmers in Texas, Mississippi and North Carolina have been recognized by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association’s Family Farm Environmental Excellence Awards at the International Production & Processing Expo. The awards are given annually to recognize exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.