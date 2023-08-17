Verde Farms Partners and Expands Distribution with Harris Teeter

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, proudly announces its collaboration with Harris Teeter, a major retailer in the South Atlantic region. This exciting partnership marks a significant expansion for Verde, making its sustainably raised beef available in over 250 Harris Teeter locations.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Harris Teeter to make our organic, 100% grass-fed beef accessible to even more health conscious people and families,” said Verde Farms CEO and Co-Founder, Dana Ehrlich. “We believe that great-tasting beef should also be produced in a way that supports the health of our animals, the environment, and our communities. Harris Teeter shares our values, and together, we look forward to providing a premium beef option that shoppers can feel good about.”

Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round—with no antibiotics and no added hormones. Its heritage and approach position it as the brand of choice in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows consumers to enjoy great tasting beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

The availability of Verde Farms beef in Harris Teeter stores is a significant milestone for both companies. Verde’s unwavering commitment to quality, combined with Harris Teeter’s dedication to customer satisfaction, ensures that shoppers will have access to a product that meets the highest standards. The product roll-out began last month, with Verde’s organic, 100% grass-fed 93% lean ground beef available at an introductory price of $9.99 per pound.

High-res product images are available for download here.

For more information on Verde Farms, a pioneer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.



About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it one of the first organic beef companies practicing these approaches. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.