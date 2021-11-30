Warren County, Missouri Picked as Site for Beef Processing Plant

JEFFERSON CITY — A Wisconsin-based company is planning to build a meat processing facility in Warren County next year.

American Foods Group, which has factories in seven other states, said the project would create more than 1,300 jobs and generate $1 billion in economic impact if a final agreement can be brokered.

The facility will be on the south side of Interstate 70 between Wright City and Foristell near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road.

Warren County economic development director Steve Etcher said the company is now moving into the design stage for the factory, which will only process beef.

