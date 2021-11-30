Floral Marketing Fund Hosts Webinar to Release Consumer Houseplant Study Results

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) will host a webinar on December 9th at 1 PM Eastern to present results from a consumer preferences study about houseplants conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study’s researchers, Dr. Melinda Knuth, NC State University, Dr. Hayk Khachatryan, Mid-Florida Research and Education Center, UF/IFAS, and Dr. Charlie Hall, Texas A&M University, will reveal the data, address trends in houseplant purchasing, and discuss how the industry can capitalize on them.

Register for the webinar at: https://bit.ly/Consumer20.

To better understand the rising popularity of houseplants over the last decade, this study addresses the gaps in information that speak to the main drivers of consumer usage. Most recently, due in part to COVID-19, sales have seen further growth because people spend more time at home and engage in more plant-related activities. The results of this study help to gain a more comprehensive understanding of motivations for plant purchasing during COVID-19 and determine how the industry can sustain this positive growth as consumers return to their “normal” life and work activities.



Consumer Houseplant Purchasing focuses on houseplants specifically. The study and webinar answer questions like:What type of outlets do different consumers prefer to shop for houseplants? Why do older consumers have a lower affinity to buy houseplants? Which houseplant categories are best liked? To what extent do value-added attributes like decorative pots increase the probability of purchase? Ultimately, this study exemplifies how COVID-19 affects plant attitudes, perceptions, and purchasing behavior.



Attendees of the webinar will get a first glance at the findings before the study is released to the industry. The Floral Marketing Fund is pleased to have coordinated this exciting project alongside co-sponsors Altman Plants, Costa Farms, Green Circle Growers, Hortica, and Metrolina Greenhouses.



Visit floralmarketingfund.org/research for more consumer research data. Subscribers of the FMF site will receive the data as soon as it is published.



Register

About the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF)

The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants.

The Fund utilizes funds and expertise from industry sources to provide both financial support and human capital to projects that will benefit the entire floriculture industry – connecting marketers and researchers directly with industry leaders to directly support increased flower sales.

Help support future studies by making a contribution to the FMF.