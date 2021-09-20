West Bend Sausage Plus Takes Home Two Statewide Awards

WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus, 1435 West Washington Street, took home two awards during the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Competition the weekend of Aug. 27-29.

The businesses won the Grand Championship Cured Specialty Meat Product for their steak strips. The steak strips are similar to jerky, but they are thicker cut and cured in smoke.

They also took home the Reserved Champion Flavored Snack Sausages for their triple cheese snack sticks which contain cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss.

