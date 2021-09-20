Beef Performance at Retail

The Beef Checkoff Meat & Poultry September 20, 2021

In this highly competitive retail environment, it is important for retailers to highlight products that drive more dollars to their bottom line. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, conducts various research studies to highlight how different types of proteins and items at the retail stores can increase sales, provide greater margins, and increase the average size of a purchase. One of the studies usually conducted every two years by NCBA are consumer panel studies, which help the market research team learn and understand about consumer trends, popular items, and market intelligence to help NCBA’s external partners grow beef demand and increase retail revenue.

NCBA partnered with NielsenIQ, a syndicated data provider, to conduct a study utilizing their Homescan panel made up of 125,000 consumers. The panel study surveyed retail grocery shoppers and covered three main areas. First, the study asked respondents questions around their shopping habits, including the frequency of retail purchases, average dollar size of purchases, and which type of retail establishment at which the items were purchased. Second, NielsenIQ conducted a “cross-purchase analysis”; this part of the study examined protein purchases, such as beef, chicken, and pork, along with what other types of grocery items purchased at the same time. Lastly, a demographic profile was conducted, asking questions around income level, family-size, and completed level of education. Data and results from the study showed the benefit to retailers of highlighting and featuring beef at the retail level; for example, purchases with beef present increase the average dollar value spent 206% compared to the average basket.1 This increased-sales effect extends to products outside of the fresh meat department, and increases purchases for produce, alcohol, and other grocery items.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Beef Checkoff

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

The Battle for Primary Grocery Store Supremacy

FMI Adam Friedlander, MS, CFS, Manager, Food Safety and Technical Services, FMI Retail & FoodService September 9, 2021

Like all aspects of life over the past 18 months, grocery shopping has changed significantly. The grocery store we consider nearest and dearest to our hearts has changed, as well. While the great increase in online grocery shopping is well-noted, there has also been a shift in shopper’s primary grocery shopping channel.   

Meat & Poultry

Checkoff-Funded Meat Demand Research at Kansas State University Reveals Consumer Protein Preferences and Purchase Patterns

The Beef Checkoff Meat & Poultry June 21, 2021

The producer-funded national Beef Checkoff program has one primary goal: to continuously drive beef demand. To successfully work toward this goal, the Checkoff must first gauge beef’s current status in the protein marketplace by assessing consumer demand, views and preferences for not just beef, but for all proteins, including meat alternatives.

Meat & Poultry

USDA Beef Lifecycle Assessment Finds Environmental Impacts Lower Than Perceived

The Beef Checkoff Meat & Poultry January 21, 2019

A new study, recently published in the journal Agricultural Systems, is the most comprehensive beef cattle lifecycle assessment ever completed. In the report, titled Environmental Footprints of Beef Cattle Production in the United States,1 the researchers found widely accepted measures related to beef cattle’s impact in the U.S. are often overestimated.