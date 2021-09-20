Tyson Foods and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launch Retail Rib Offering

DAKOTA DUNES, SD – Tyson Foods and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit are exploring new ways to meet the continued growing consumer demand for function and convenience without sacrificing quality and flavor. Today, the two companies announce a new retail cook-in-bag rib product featuring the restaurant chain’s three most popular barbecue flavor profiles. The product line represents Dickey’s first fresh meats partnership and is expected to be available for retailers in early 2022.

“With this new product, we’re focused on bringing the exceptional quality and flavor of the Dickey’s Barbecue dine-in eating experience to the comfort and convenience of consumers’ homes,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs, Tyson Foods, Fresh Meats. “We’ve worked closely with the foodservice team at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and recognize the successful brand they’ve built in their restaurants. Through that relationship we identified an opportunity to bring some innovative products to the retail space for consumers to enjoy.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Seasoned Ribs will come in three of its most popular flavors: Original Secret Recipe, Signature Sweet and Sizzlin’ Spice. The oven-safe bag ensures that perfect, restaurant-quality ribs are ready at home in just 90 minutes with no prep and no mess.

“We’ve seen great success in markets across the United States since we entered the retail space in 2015, and we’re extremely excited about our first fresh meats product line,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Tyson is an invaluable partner, and we can’t wait for consumers to experience this product.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by

Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit.

Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.