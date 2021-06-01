World’s Largest Meat Processor JBS Foods Hit By Cyberattack

The world’s largest meat supplier, JBS Foods, has been crippled by a cyberattack, the company announced, the latest hit to an already rattled supply chain that’s sent food costs soaring at grocery stores and restaurants.

As a result of the attack, large US and Canadian meat plants canceled shifts Tuesday, threatening to disrupt meat supply and further inflate food prices.

The White House has contacted major meat processors across the US to notify them of the incident and assess “any impact on supply,” principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. She added that the FBI is investigating the hacking.

