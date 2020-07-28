JBS Acquires Assets, Facilities From Closure of Greeley Mountain States Rosen Plant

Mountain States Rosen, a Wyoming-based cooperative of lamb producers in the U.S., is closing its Greeley plant by the end of July.

The company’s facilities and certain assets were acquired by JBS USA, whose Greeley beef processing plant is the largest employer in Weld County and sits just across north 6th Avenue from the Mountain States plant.

Mountain States Rosen Vice President Human Resources Cindy Hasbrouck confirmed the closure late Friday afternoon in response to an inquiry about layoffs at the plant.

