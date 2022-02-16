Ranchers Disturbed by Meat Packer Settlement

Cattle producers in Montana and across the nation were alarmed last week when the news that the court case against JBS USA for alleged price-fixing and constraining the supply of the fed cattle had been settled for $52.5 million.

The information came as the nation’s cattle producers gathered in Houston, Texas for the 2022 Cattle Industry Convenient and NCBA Trade Show.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) said there were disturbed by the announcement. The group wants to know what has happened to the cattle industry’s demands for a federal investigation into the beef markets going back to 2019.

