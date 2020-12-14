JBS, IQ Foods, Smithfield Make Combined $23,000 Donation to CSU Animal Sciences Judging Teams

Smoked prime rib and smoked pork back ribs are on the menu this upcoming holiday season thanks to gracious donations from JBS, IQ Foods, and Smithfield.

Starting November 16, holiday prime ribs and pork back ribs will be available to the public. Interested individuals can order online here, or, download the order form below.

If you’re in or around Fort Collins, Ram Country Meats is open for curbside pickup on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. at 350 W. Pitkin Street, Fort Collins.

