Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Expands Distribution into Walmart

NEW ORLEANS – Walmart officially becomes the latest retailer to carry Zatarain’s® Smoked Sausage and will stock both the Andouille and Cajun Style flavors in 1,135 of their stores across the country. The supermarket giant joins the ranks of Kroger, Sam’s Club, Food Lion, Meijer and a slew of independent retailers to stock the popular smoked sausage in store.

“As we continue our goal of making the delicious flavor of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage available to everyone, getting picked up by Walmart was a home run,” said Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis. “The company obviously has massive distribution, and we are thrilled to see our retail footprint expand even more in the coming months.”

Zatarain’s has been known for bringing bold, delicious New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889. After launching their line of smoked sausages in early 2019, the product has flown off the shelves. Most recently, the brand partnered with a team of nine grill masters to showcase new and different ways to utilize the sausage for summer grilling and beyond.

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten-free.

Visit www.zatarains.com for recipes and to learn more about Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage.