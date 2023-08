CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bobby Banana, the 7-foot “top banana” mascot of Dole Food Company, based in Charlotte, visited the Oak Forest campus of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte for a healthy back-to-school rally and to show kids how to make easy, tasty and healthy after-school snacks this fall. The event kicked-off Dole’s Back-to-School with Bobby Banana national celebration.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, go here.

For more info on Dole, go here.