Dole Celebrates Link Between Music and Food in Honor of Disney and Pixar’s Soul

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just as Joe Gardner fed his soul with his passions of jazz and pizza, Dole Food Company is asking the public to consider the unique relationship that food and music plays in life as part of its ongoing healthy-living initiative inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul.

Responding to the continuing popularity of the film released Christmas Day on Disney+, the fresh produce leader is launching in-store, recipe, social and blogger programs that explore the link between music, food, family and friends, and show how music can get you moving in the kitchen — leading to passionate cooking that nourishes the soul and sparks a healthier, happier world in 2021.

The new concert of activities follow the late-December 2020 release of the “Right Note Smoothie,” an original recipe created by Dole to mirror the jazzy look, feel and theme of the film. The expanded program caps Dole’s year-long 2020 tribute to Pixar Animation Studiosthat included story-based campaigns themed to Monsters, Inc., and Ratatouille.

Starting Feb. 22 and continuing through April, Dole, Disney, Pixar and produce enthusiasts will find a new set of commemorative stickers featuring Joe Gardner with Mr. Mittens, 22, Dorothea Williams, Miho and Curlyfrom Soul on millions of DOLE® Bananas in supermarkets across North America. Meanwhile, a series of social media posts and blogger partnerships will spotlight the relationship between music, food and cooking using a dozen favorite Dole recipes.

Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager, has selected some of the most popular Dole entrees, soups, salads, sides, smoothies and desserts, as well as five all-day pizzas that pay homage to Joe Gardner’s love for pizza.

Winter Solstice Soup – A symphony of fresh vegetables including DOLE® Cauliflower, Sweet Potatoes, Celery, Carrots and White Onion create a warming respite from the cold.

Gluten-Free Veggie Pasta Bake – You’ll be amazed just how easy (and healthy) a pasta bake can be thanks to this 25-minute blend of Dole fresh vegetables, chickpea penne pasta, marinara sauce and assorted cheeses.

Festive Desert Pizza – Pizza gets after-dinner billing with this whole-wheat flatbread topped with DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, Strawberries, Raspberries and melted dark chocolate chips – all at just 210 calories per serving.

Spiced Pineapple Tarte Tatin – DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple is mixed with vegan buttery spread, honey and Chinese five-spice powder and then baked to golden perfection.

Vegan Chocolate-Banana Cream Tart – DOLE® Bananas, dates, silken tofu, vegan unsweetened cocoa powder and gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats come together to form this surprisingly healthy and indulgent treat.

Charred Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Bacon Caesar Salad – DOLE® Sweet Potatoes are lightly charred and tossed with DOLE®. Red Onion, chickpeas, hemp hearts and DOLE®. Chopped Bacon Caesar KitÔ.

Right Note Smoothie – A jazzy, bluish-purple-hued blend of DOLE® Blueberries, Blackberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Spinach, almond milk and old-fashioned rolled oats that is low-fat, low-sodium, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free.

Loaded Banana Bread – An inspired version of everyone’s favorite recipe made with almond milk, pecans and a resounding five ripe DOLE® Bananas for big banana flavor.

Thai Spicy Shrimp Pizza with Cauliflower Crust – One of Dole’s most popular (and exotic) pizzas combines DOLE® Red Onion, Tropical Gold® Pineapple, Slawesome!Ô Mango Siracha Kit and cucumber with tail-off peeled shrimp on a make-it-yourself DOLE® Cauliflower crust.

Serengeti Superfood Paleo Pizza – A concert of DOLE® Mushrooms, Asparagus, chickpeas, walnuts, and harissa sauce top homemade crusts made with DOLE® Sweet Potatoes, arrowroot and egg in this Africa-influenced plant-based favorite.

Dole Snow-Flower Pizza – Joe might love this unique take on Italian pie consisting of DOLE® Cauliflower, Mushrooms, White Onion, Russet Potato, Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula, and fat-free ricotta cheese on gluten-free cauliflower crust.

Sunrise Pizza – Whole-wheat waffles topped with nonfat Greek yogurt and DOLE® Bananas, Mandarin Oranges and Blueberries prove that pizza can be a breakfast food.

For more about Dole’s special, music-and-food tribute to Disney and Pixar’s Soul, go to www.dole.com/Disney. For other original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

