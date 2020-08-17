$ 17M Hydroponic Greenhouse Operation Being Planned in Richmond, VA

A hydroponic farming operation is being planned for the West Creek business park in Goochland County.

Greenswell Growers Inc. is planning to invest more than $17 million to open a new, commercial hydroponic greenhouse in the park, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Tuesday.

Greenswell Growers was founded by Chuck Metzgar, a former managing director for the human resources consulting firm Mercer; Doug Pick, the president and chief executive officer of Feed More, the hunger relief agency that operates Virginia’s largest food bank; and John May, president and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation and Development in Kilmarnock.

