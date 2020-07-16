2020 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Application Period Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United Fresh Produce Association is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2020 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship is now open.

The Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program was founded in 2001 by sisters Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in honor of their mother, Frieda Rapoport Caplan. The program provides the opportunity for representatives from family-owned, United Fresh member companies to attend the United Fresh Washington Conference.

“Our family is pleased to continue to support leadership opportunities for employees of family businesses,” said Jackie Caplan Wiggins, Vice President & COO of Frieda’s Inc. “My mother, Frieda Caplan, was passionate about giving individuals the opportunity for professional development, particularly in the area of advocacy. With the challenges faced by our industry this year, it is critically important for companies to learn about how to advocate and educate for their business at the federal level.”

This year, scholarship recipients will receive complimentary registration to participate in the conference, September 21-25, hosted virtually on the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform. The highly renowned event will once again include Congressional visits, keynote sessions, workshops, networking receptions and volunteer leadership meetings, all through LIVE! 365. The event also will include an “election night” party culminating in a vote by all attendees to forecast November’s election results.

Applications must be received by August 21, 2020. Each year, the scholarship committee reviews applicants for the program using several criteria, including each candidate’s interest in advocacy work and commitment to the produce industry.

“Thanks to the very generous support of the Caplan family, family businesses throughout the industry benefit from this exceptional leadership opportunity,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President of Member Services. “This year’s recipients will take part in all facets of the United Fresh Washington Conference, and acquire the skills they need to be effective advocates on the issues that impact their businesses and the fresh produce industry.”

The United Fresh Washington Conference brings together hundreds of produce leaders from all sectors of the industry for education on critical industry issues and meetings with members of Congress, their staff and top regulatory officials. Scholarship recipients will have an opportunity to network with produce industry executives from across the country, as well as gain an understanding of the political process and how to advocate for their priority issues.

To submit your application for the 2020 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship, visit www.unitedfresh.org or contact Mary Alameda, Industry Relations Manager, United Fresh at [email protected] or 202-303- 3413.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org