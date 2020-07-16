Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce Works to Close the Loop on Waste and Increase Resource Efficiency

LOS ANGELES, CA – Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce announced it was awarded Gold Level status under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities define, pursue, and achieve Zero Waste goals while becoming more resource efficient.

This achievement demonstrates the sincere commitment of SGS to embrace and apply Zero Waste practices all throughout corporate culture and operations. The TRUE certification process took nearly 9 months to complete. It required SGS to examine, audit, and verify all business processes and operations, from products used internally to the types of inbound vendors selected to source goods, and to coming alongside customers on advocating sustainable choices. SGS was required, as are all TRUE Certified businesses, to show preference to vendors and customers who embrace Zero Waste.

SGS was able to earn its TRUE Zero Waste Certification through documentation of meeting these standards:

1. Implementation of an in-place Zero Waste policy

2. Achieving an average of 90% or greater overall diversion from landfill, incineration (Waste-To-Energy), and the environment for solid, non-hazardous wastes for the most recent 12 months. Diverted materials that are reduced, reused, recycled, composted, and/or recovered for productive use in nature or the economy

3. Meeting of all federal, state/provincial, and local solid waste and recycling laws and regulations. Compliance with all air, water, and land discharge permits required for collection, handling, or processing of materials

4. Data documenting a base year of waste diversion and measurements since the base year that adjusts for changes in size, type, and nature of business

5. Does not exceed a 10% contamination level for any materials that leave the site

6. Submission of 12 months of waste diversion data to GBCI annually to keep the certification current

7. Agreement to submit a case study of Zero Waste initiatives to be published on the GBCI web site.

“When we think about climate change and environmental issues, all of us can make the difference regardless of business’ size, amount of waste, or resources available for each company”, said Carole Shandler, president, SGS Produce. “The small businesses are an essential part of this movement that will benefit the whole society, and I want SGS Produce to serve as a role model leading the way.”

“SGS Produce recognizes that by pursuing Zero Waste it is helping us build a sustainable future for all,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. “Waste has an impact on all facets of business and changing the way we use resources will deliver public health benefits, reduce our environmental impact, and advance a greener economy.”

The TRUE Zero Waste certification strives to change the way materials flow through society so that all products are eventually reused and diverted from landfill, incineration (WTE), and the environment. TRUE provides best practices and training that enable businesses, property managers, schools, government agencies, and nonprofits to rethink how resources are used.

TRUE-certified projects are environmentally responsible and achieve a minimum of 90% waste diversion. The program helps facilities turn waste into savings, cut greenhouse gas emissions, manage risk, reinvest resources, and create jobs.

About SGS Produce, Inc. Founded in 1907, Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Produce, Inc., is a 5th-generation produce wholesaler in downtown Los Angeles, adjacent to the Los Angeles Whole Produce Market. It thrives today due to the tireless dedication of president Carole Shandler to her employees, vendors, and the community. Carole has always run her business with sustainability in mind, even before she had heard of the term, “Zero Waste”. She constantly searches for ways to reduce waste throughout every aspect of her business, and she is committed to reducing total discards by 1% per year. One percent might not sound like a high number, but through Carole’s efforts, SGS Produce has already achieved 99% diversion from landfill, incineration, and the environment. Visit www.sgsproduce.com.

About Green Business Certification Inc. GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional

credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), TRUE Zero Waste Certification, Parksmart, the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL building standard, EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits, and the GRESB benchmark, which is used by institutional investors to improve the sustainability performance of the global property sector. Visit www.gbci.org.