2024 California Pear Season Begins with Promising Crop and High Market Demand

Sacramento, CA — California pears continue to set the standard as the first pears to be harvested in the United States. This year California pear growers are expected to begin harvest in the River growing district July 15 with Bartlett and Red Bartlett being the first varieties to harvest this year.

“Demand for California pears is extremely strong this year for both fresh and cannery markets,” said Chris Zanobini, Executive Director of the California Pear Advisory Board. “With great growing conditions, we’re expecting overall high quality with good sizing and flavor.”

Harvest in the River District will be followed in early August with Mendocino district starting harvest on August 5 and Lake County district starting on August 12.

The California Pear Advisory Board met last week in Courtland to set its annual pre-season crop estimate. At the meeting, it was discussed that there would be a slight reduction in this year’s crop due to weather conditions during the bloom period.

In comparison to last year’s crop, Bartletts are expected to see an 18 percent decrease in production, while other pear varieties are projected to be down by 16 percent, said Zanobini. “The total anticipated production for all varieties is estimated at 2,004,350 boxes. This volume includes organic Bartlett pears and red pear varieties that are growing in popularity, as well as over 510,000 boxes of Golden Russet Bosc pears.

The River growing district, which produces 66 percent of California’s pears, represents the largest volume of California grown pears. The Lake County region is the second largest at 22 percent, followed by the Mendocino growing region which produced 12 percent of California’s 2023 pear crop.

California pear shippers continue their pledge not to use pre-ripening agents on any of their pears in an effort to ensure the best consumer eating experience. Research has shown that pears treated with ripening agents do not ripen properly at home.

Retail marketing programs sponsored by the California Pear Advisory Board are now being planned. For more information about pears, how to ripen them, and links to sales agents can be found at www.calpear.com.