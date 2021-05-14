AeroFarms Doubles Leafy Greens Offering at Whole Foods Northeast Stores

Newark, NJ – AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced that it is expanding its retail presence in the Northeast with current long-time customers – Whole Foods, FreshDirect, and Amazon Fresh, – and in the Mid Atlantic region with Walmart. AeroFarms will also be working with Baldor Specialty Foods for retail and food service.

AeroFarms® award-winning retail brand of leafy greens is prized for its elevated flavor and is grown using proprietary aeroponics and indoor vertical farming technologies, which yield annual productivity up to 390 times greater than traditional field farming, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides.

Whole Foods – AeroFarms is doubling its product offering.

Amazon Fresh – AeroFarms recently expanded from 1 to 5 distribution centers, increasing AeroFarms availability throughout the New York Tri-State area.

FreshDirect – AeroFarms recently expanded from 1 to 3 distribution centers, now offering same-day delivery through FreshDirect’s Express service.

Walmart – AeroFarms is executing a pilot initiative in the Mid-Atlantic region at select stores in Virginia where AeroFarms recently broke ground on its latest indoor vertical farm in Danville, Virginia, which will be the world’s largest indoor aeroponic indoor vertical farm at 136,000 square feet.

All AeroFarms leafy greens are safely grown indoors in New Jersey at one of its state-of-the-art commercial indoor vertical farms that is certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, and OU Kosher. AeroFarms leafy greens are completely pesticide free, and they are ready-to-eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to consumers looking for safety and convenience.

“Our Company is committed to our long-term retail partners, and we are excited to expand our distribution and penetration with them,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroFarms. “Our leafy greens are consistently praised for their quality, texture, and flavor, and our customers connect with our brand because of our authentic and transparent approach to sustainable farming. We’re looking forward to giving our customers more choice and flavor options as we continue to scale the business and broaden our reach.”

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation Company with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

On March 26, 2021, AeroFarms announced a definitive business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SV). Upon the closing of the business combination, AeroFarms will become publicly traded on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ARFM”. Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: https://aerofarms.com/investors/