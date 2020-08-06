Alsum Farms Begins Wisconsin Red and Gold Potato Harvest

Friesland, Wisconsin — Wisconsin red and gold potato harvest is underway at Alsum Farms in Arena, Wis. with the first potato loads being washed, graded and packed for fresh market delivery to distribution centers and retail grocers the first full week of August.

“We are having ideal weather for the first harvest of red and gold potatoes at Alsum Farms,” says Larry Alsum, President & CEO of Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland, Wis.

Russet potato harvest will begin at Alsum Farms on August 12 with the Pacific Russet variety, an early season variety that will be the first of new crop to be harvested off the field and freshly washed, packed and delivered to retail grocers in the Midwest and beyond. New crop Wisconsin Fingerlings will also be ready for shipping on August 10 as well.

With Alsum Farms in full swing harvesting new crop Wisconsin russet, red, gold and fingerling potatoes, now is an excellent time to offer farm fresh Wisconsin grown potatoes to boost retail sales.

The versatility and storability of fresh potatoes lends itself as a go to staple for the home cooks to bring together nutritious family meals that taste great. In a time when consumers are cooking at home more, potatoes provide an excellent value that’s packed full of nutrition to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Alsum offers a wide variety of pack options from 12 ounces up to 50 pound packs; and in poly, mesh, paper or cartons. In addition, Alsum offers organic russet, red and gold variety pack options.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. packs potatoes and onions under the Alsum Farms & Produce brand. Organic potatoes are packed under the Alsum Organics and Rainbow Organics labels. Alsum also packs unclassified potatoes under our Family Favorite brand.

For more than 45 years, Alsum Farms & Produce has been a leading grower, packer and shipper of locally grown potatoes, onions and provider of fresh, quality produce.

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce, its full-line of products or for delicious potato recipes, visit www.alsum.com.

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Potato Program.

Photos: Wisconsin red and gold potato harvest is underway at Alsum Farms in Arena, Wis., with a preview of the first of the gold potatoes. Photo credit: Alsum Farms & Produce