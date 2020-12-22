Arctic Apples Announces New Products in 2021

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the innovative and superior Arctic® apple, has announced the launch of its new, individually sized 2 oz. package.

In addition to the new, more conveniently sized package, OSF is introducing a new cut available only in the 2 oz size. Half-wedges or “chunks” have been added to the lineup. Both the slices and chunks are perfect additions for school lunches and other food service operations. The 2 oz. packages are available in 100 count cases. Both Arctic® Golden and Arctic® Granny varieties will be offered.

“We are in the business of listening to our customers’ demands,” said Bob Wilkinson, Director of Sales for OSF. “We are excited to provide this new package option in response to consumer demand for a snack size option that’s convenient to add to any meal, or to eat on the go.”

OSF is also looking forward to the release of its first red apple variety, Arctic® Fuji, in Fall 2021. Just like other Arctic apple varieties, Arctic® Fuji promises to deliver the home-sliced taste and texture that consumers expect from a pre-sliced apple.

Arctic apples use the apple’s own genes to “turn off” the enzyme responsible for making apples turn brown when cut or bruised. The result is a longer shelf life and an apple slice that tastes and looks better, which means less food waste from harvest to consumption.

Arctic apples’ fresh slices are available in 4 sizes and 2 varieties: Arctic® Golden (sweet) and Arctic® Granny (tart) in 40 oz, 10 oz., 5 oz., and 2 oz. bags. Arctic apple slices retain their fresh appearance and flavor far longer than conventional apple slices.

Arctic apples are grown for those who believe wholesome foods are essential for a healthy lifestyle and are looking for fruits that are unmatched in quality, convenience, and sustainability. For more information, please visit arcticapples.com.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits® & Arctic® Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its nonbrowning Arctic® apples. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.