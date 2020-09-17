Okanagan Specialty Fruits Appoints New Director of Sales

Summerland, B.C. – Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is pleased to announce Bob Wilkinson has joined the company as its new Director of Sales.

Bob brings a strong track record of success in sales, extensive experience in food service, and a broad network in the produce supply, processing and distribution industries. His most recent roles were Regional Sales Manager at both Lipman Farms & Maglio Companies. Born and raised in Illinois, Bob studied at Chicago State University and has worked in sales management for top food brokers and produce suppliers in the industry.

“I am thrilled to join the OSF team to continue to build on the company’s significant success in providing delicious Arctic® apples to apple lovers across the US and Canada,” said Bob Wilkinson. “We know that consumers are looking for convenient, healthy snacking options, and sliced Arctic® Goldens and Arctic® Grannies delivered in contact-free packaging offer a truly delicious and handy choice.”

Arctic® apples were developed and grown specifically for slicing, offering a premium product with great taste and less waste. Arctic® apples’ nonbrowning trait means no brown scuff marks and fewer discarded apples, and a shelf life of 28 days compared with the industry average of 18-21.

Neal Carter, President and Founder, Okanagan Specialty Fruits, said, “We are pleased to welcome Bob to the OSF team. At OSF, we are proud to make a difference by creating an apple that is delicious, fresh and easy for consumers to enjoy. We expect a strong harvest this fall, and we look forward to having Bob on board, to continue to grow the network of grocers, convenience stores and foodservice locations that offer our Arctic® apples.”

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits® & Arctic® Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its nonbrowning Arctic® apples. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.